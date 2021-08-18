Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dairy Farm International stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.37. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Dairy Farm International Company Profile
