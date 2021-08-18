Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dairy Farm International stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.37. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

