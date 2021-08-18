$1.78 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.99. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $312,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

