Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

