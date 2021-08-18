Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,113.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,208.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

