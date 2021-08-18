Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.83. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

