Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 421.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

