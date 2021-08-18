Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 122,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.