Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 107 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $344.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.84. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

