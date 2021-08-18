$11.76 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report $11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.02 and the lowest is $11.49. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $13.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $49.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.84 to $52.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $37.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.70 to $40.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $575.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.74. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $580.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

