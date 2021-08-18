Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CRE opened at GBX 530.04 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £876.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

