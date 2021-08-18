Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.