AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

ALVR stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

