ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 452,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,719,750 shares.The stock last traded at $26.39 and had previously closed at $27.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

