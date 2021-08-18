ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 452,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,719,750 shares.The stock last traded at $26.39 and had previously closed at $27.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
