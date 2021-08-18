Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 4.1% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 6,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 326,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $610.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.