Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AHT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $77.90.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

