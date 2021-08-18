Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 7.4%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 24,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,456,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

