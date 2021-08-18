Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.