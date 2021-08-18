Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.61

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 2391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $956.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

