CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

