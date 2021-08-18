We Are One Seven LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 72.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

