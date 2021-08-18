We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,668 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $24,815,000.

KRE opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

