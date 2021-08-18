7,000 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

