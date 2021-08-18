iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 665.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 122,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

