Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 864.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of The Trade Desk worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

