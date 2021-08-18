Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,842 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.