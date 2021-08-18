Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of BNS opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.