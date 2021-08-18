Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,481.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

