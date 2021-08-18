Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,481.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

