Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nathan’s Famous worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.