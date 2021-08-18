Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of AEIS opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

