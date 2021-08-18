Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

