Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
