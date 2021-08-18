Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

