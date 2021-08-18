Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.63

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.63 and last traded at C$39.62, with a volume of 171186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWO. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.29. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The firm has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

