Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 63.8%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

