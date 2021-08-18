Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.48. 11,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 304,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kraton alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.