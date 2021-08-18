Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.82

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.82 and last traded at $178.72, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

