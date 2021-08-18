Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $183,876.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50.

CPK stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

