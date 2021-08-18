Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 692,982 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 104,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

