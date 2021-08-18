Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 8%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19. 67,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,427,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BARK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bark & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)
Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.
