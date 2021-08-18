Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$45.17 million and a PE ratio of -23.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

