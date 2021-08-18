Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD):

8/16/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/3/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/29/2021 – Clearside Biomedical is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

