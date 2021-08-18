FY2021 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Increased by Analyst

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

