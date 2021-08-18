Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.27). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

