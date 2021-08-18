Analysts Offer Predictions for The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Honest in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Honest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

