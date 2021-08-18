Realty Income Co. Announces Sep 21 Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a sep 21 dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

NYSE O opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

