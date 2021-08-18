Huobi BTC Price Reaches $45,047.97 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $13.76 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $45,047.97 or 1.00491396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00125817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00150610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,897.09 or 1.00154816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.33 or 0.00881884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

