Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Update

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 314.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,616,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 80.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,181 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.