Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 679,500 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 28.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 308.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.