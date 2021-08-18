Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Plans Dividend of $0.38

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

