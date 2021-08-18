Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

